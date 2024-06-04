Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 40,517 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,517 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $271,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,977,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.