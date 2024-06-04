Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CGEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/3/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jonestrading from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Cullinan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

CGEM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 111,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.