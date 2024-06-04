RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

