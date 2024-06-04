RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
