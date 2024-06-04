Relay Token Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.38 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

