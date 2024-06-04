Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,993,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

RSG opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.