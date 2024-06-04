Request (REQ) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $139.99 million and $3.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,210.94 or 0.99963809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012209 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00110157 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14089477 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,453,023.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

