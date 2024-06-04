Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 3rd (ADC, ALL, ALLE, CI, CMC, CNC, CWB, EFX, ERJ, FBIO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 3rd:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Agree Realty Co alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$32.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.