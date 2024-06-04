Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 37 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of RSG traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 27 ($0.35). 600,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.04. The company has a market cap of £575.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 1.16. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.80 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.
About Resolute Mining
