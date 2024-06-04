Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 37 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of RSG traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 27 ($0.35). 600,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.04. The company has a market cap of £575.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 1.16. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.80 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

