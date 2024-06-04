Reviewing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Commercial National Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Northeast Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $27.39 million N/A $6.17 million $1.48 6.07 Northeast Bank $146.62 million 3.06 $44.19 million $7.30 7.83

Profitability

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 20.95% N/A N/A Northeast Bank 21.73% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commercial National Financial and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Bank has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

