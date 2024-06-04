Reviewing Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Select Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Medical and AMN Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 AMN Healthcare Services 0 4 4 0 2.50

Profitability

Select Medical presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus price target of $75.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.26%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Select Medical.

This table compares Select Medical and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 3.97% 18.11% 3.64% AMN Healthcare Services 4.13% 31.39% 9.25%

Risk & Volatility

Select Medical has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Medical and AMN Healthcare Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $6.66 billion 0.67 $243.49 million $2.10 16.32 AMN Healthcare Services $3.79 billion 0.56 $210.68 million $3.72 14.91

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AMN Healthcare Services. AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Select Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

