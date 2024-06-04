Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 100,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.