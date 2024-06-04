Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $569.67. 902,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

