Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELV traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $540.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,861. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.10.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

