Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,818 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.44% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 757,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,812. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

