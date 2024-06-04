Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New $629,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $3,307,329. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.5 %

PEN stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.86. 305,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.88. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.