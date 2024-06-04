Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 217,894 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,894 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

PLRX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 1,395,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

