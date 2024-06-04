Richard Scott Blackley Sells 24,016 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $467,351.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,523,405.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 2,481,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSCR

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.