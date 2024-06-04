Richard Scott Blackley Sells 24,016 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $467,351.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,523,405.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Oscar Health Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 2,481,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
