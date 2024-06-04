Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $262.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,213.60 or 1.00010528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00110542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00195103 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $541.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

