Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 1.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 9,175,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 41,522,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 680,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 571.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 428,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 151.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 115,741 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

