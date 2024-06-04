RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,600 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $17,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 33.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,410,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 352,240 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,340 shares of company stock worth $5,394,253. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

