RK Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Lightspeed Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.63. 864,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

