RK Capital Management LLC Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Matson accounts for about 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Matson worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.81. The company had a trading volume of 386,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $129.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

