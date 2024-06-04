RK Capital Management LLC Invests $6.84 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.8 %

Chart Industries stock traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.44. 467,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,020. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

