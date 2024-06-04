RK Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Kirby Trading Down 3.2 %

KEX traded down $3.95 on Monday, hitting $120.22. 696,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,332 shares of company stock worth $4,723,193. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.