RK Capital Management LLC Sells 7,742 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group comprises approximately 3.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Huron Consulting Group worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,206.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,206.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,939.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 145,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

