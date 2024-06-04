Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 654,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,411,590 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

