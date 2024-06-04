Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Lifted by ACK Asset Management LLC

ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Rogers comprises approximately 6.7% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Rogers worth $54,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.92. 158,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $173.16.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

