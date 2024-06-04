ROI Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 894 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 675,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 794,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $485.16. 4,206,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $489.99. The company has a market cap of $439.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

