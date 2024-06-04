ROI Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.2% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.20. 6,170,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

