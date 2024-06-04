ROI Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,348 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Walmart comprises 1.5% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,019,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 147,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.83. 11,571,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,544,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $530.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

