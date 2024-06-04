Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.67.

RY opened at $108.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

