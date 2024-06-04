Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HealthEquity by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 59,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

