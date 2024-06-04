Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$156.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.38.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

TSE RY opened at C$148.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$149.24. The stock has a market cap of C$208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.