Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $164,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $403.86. The company had a trading volume of 913,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,975 shares of company stock worth $15,940,604. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

