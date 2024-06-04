Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 93,443 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,443 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $213,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 199,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.31. 4,467,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

