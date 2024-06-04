Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

