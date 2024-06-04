Saga Self Reported Market Cap Tops $264.52 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00003970 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $264.52 million and $61.31 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,011,661,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,256,587 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,011,510,158 with 94,201,208 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.92059228 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $69,440,572.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

