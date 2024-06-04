Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $5,448.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.74 or 0.05403745 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00050785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,772,399,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,964,575 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

