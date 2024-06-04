Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 11.8 %

SAIC stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.77. Science Applications International has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

