Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

