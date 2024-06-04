Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $503,157.22 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $503,157.22 and $137.79 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,490.85 or 0.99993609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00107186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002169 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

