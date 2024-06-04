SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $29,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

