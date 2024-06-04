SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after purchasing an additional 584,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

