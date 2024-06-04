SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on S. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:S opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,032,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,032,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

