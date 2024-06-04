SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

