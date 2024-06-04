Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SHZHY stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

