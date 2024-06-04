Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 0.2 %
SHZHY stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
