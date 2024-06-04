Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Declines By 9.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Allakos Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 515,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Allakos has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Allakos by 93.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 104.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,594 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 81.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,467 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 1,753.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,778 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

