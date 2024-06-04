Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Declines By 9.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Allakos Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 515,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Allakos has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Allakos
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allakos
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.