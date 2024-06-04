Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Drops By 6.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASRT. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assertio Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 489.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,017,436 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,235. Assertio has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 234.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

