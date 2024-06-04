Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Drops By 9.6%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.40.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

