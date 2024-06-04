Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Decreases By 10.2%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 514,300 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioSig Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 62.36% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

BSGM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 106,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,075. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

